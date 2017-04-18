Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend
The Festival of Faiths is a nationally acclaimed interfaith event of music, poetry, film, art and dialogue with internationally renowned spiritual leaders, thinkers and practitioners. The mission of the Festival is to promote interfaith understanding, cooperation and action through exploring how different participating faith traditions address a common issue, topic or theme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Louisville.com.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|memories of south louisville growing up in the ... (Jul '12)
|26 min
|Happy Balloon
|3
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|40 min
|Sharonrimpa
|9,293
|Sexual Harassment O'Reilly
|1 hr
|Politically Incor...
|3
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|4 hr
|Not a druggie
|75
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|Right Wing
|2,604
|best club to dance at?
|13 hr
|Steve
|12
|Topless Time - Hooray
|13 hr
|Steve
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC