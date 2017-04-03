Visitation to be held for Aleah Beckerle

Visitation to be held for Aleah Beckerle

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

High pressure shifts east on Sunday as warmer southerly winds increase. This sets us up for a fabulous weather day on Sunday into Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 42 min _FLATLINE-------- 9,281
Single mom in need, looking for work 12 hr Melanie 2
News Topless Time - Hooray 17 hr Dude 1
are we in danger 18 hr Sparky 2
Where can I find Bi Lesbian and Gay people? (Mar '11) 20 hr Wencheswarlock 68
Nasty perverted female nurses in the Louisville... (May '11) 22 hr Fuckoff 21
Poll Are People from Kentucky yankees or southerners? (Nov '11) Sun Kentuckian 48
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Jefferson County was issued at April 10 at 8:48AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,187,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC