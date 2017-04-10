Video shows guards dragging passenger...

Video shows guards dragging passenger off United flight

8 hrs ago

Video shows three security officials dragging a passenger from a United Airlines flight at a Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. The Courier-Journal reports a United representative confirmed Sunday night that a person was removed from Flight 3411 to Louisville, Kentucky, saying it was "overbooked."

