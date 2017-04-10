VIDEO: Louisville native, Boston bomb...

VIDEO: Louisville native, Boston bombing survivor describes hardships in candid interview

Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Louisville native and Boston bombing survivor Rebekah Gregory is back in town and will sign copies of her new memoir Wednesday night. Gregory, who graduated from Eastern High School, will sign copies of her memoir, "Taking My Life Back: My Story of Faith, Determination, and Surviving the Boston Marathon Bombing," at 7 p.m. at the Barnes & Noble store at the Paddock Shops on Summit Plaza Drive.

