VIDEO: Anti-racism group confronts diners celebrating Hitler's birthday at Louisville eatery
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists. The Louisville Anti-Race Action Group said it was made aware of a group celebrating Adolf Hitler's birthday at the Irish Rover and posting about it on a website and forum called the Daily Stormer.
