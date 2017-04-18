VIDEO: Anti-racism group confronts di...

VIDEO: Anti-racism group confronts diners celebrating Hitler's birthday at Louisville eatery

15 hrs ago

A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists. The Louisville Anti-Race Action Group said it was made aware of a group celebrating Adolf Hitler's birthday at the Irish Rover and posting about it on a website and forum called the Daily Stormer.

