Verify 20 mins ago 8:23 p.m.Verify: Childcare costs in Louisville
A statement made Tuesday night in Louisville by Senator Bernie Sanders caught our attention so we're putting it the Verify test. "In America, you've got a single mom right here in Louisville or Burlington, Vermont," Sen. Sanders explained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|Sharonrimpa
|9,290
|ky skanks with tats but no teeth (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|Hemipower
|24
|Any girl wanna make money sellin socks
|10 hr
|Lemme Know
|14
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|14 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|2,596
|best club to dance at?
|15 hr
|1712agln
|11
|Grade lane hit and run (Travis Christy)This is ... (Nov '12)
|15 hr
|Saint
|169
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|18 hr
|Charlie Bob
|70
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC