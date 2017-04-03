University of Louisville scholarship to honor slain student
The University of Louisville is setting up a scholarship fund to honor a student who was fatally shot at a concert. The university says in a news release that the scholarship in Savannah Walker's name will recognize a student who has demonstrated a commitment to social justice, equality and inclusion.
