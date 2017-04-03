University of Louisville scholarship ...

University of Louisville scholarship to honor slain student

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The University of Louisville is setting up a scholarship fund to honor a student who was fatally shot at a concert. The university says in a news release that the scholarship in Savannah Walker's name will recognize a student who has demonstrated a commitment to social justice, equality and inclusion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are we in danger 1 hr stop the madness 1
Where can I find Bi Lesbian and Gay people? (Mar '11) 2 hr Wencheswarlock 68
Nasty perverted female nurses in the Louisville... (May '11) 3 hr Fuckoff 21
Poll Are People from Kentucky yankees or southerners? (Nov '11) 6 hr Kentuckian 48
Child Protective Services FINALLY exposed. THAN... (Nov '07) 10 hr Ralph 161
Any body know sandy mader the doc worker 15 hr I am GROOT 1
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 17 hr texas pete 9,277
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,360 • Total comments across all topics: 280,169,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC