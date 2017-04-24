University of Louisville researchers find readiness of public access AEDs alarmingly low
No national standards exist for the maintenance of automated external defibrillators and their registration with manufacturers, making these practices voluntary and highly variable. What the public may not realize, however, is that regions where there is a high degree of unregistered AEDs also show a much greater chance that these devices will fail if needed.
