United to offer passengers up to US$10,000 to surrender seats

Chief Executive Officer of United Airlines Oscar Munoz introduces a new international business class dubbed United Polaris in New York, U.S. June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson NEW YORK: United Airlines said on Thursday it would offer passengers who volunteer to forfeit their seats on overbooked flights up to US$10,000 as part of the carrier's efforts to repair the damage from the rough removal of a passenger.

