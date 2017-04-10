United Passenger Suffered Concussion, Broken Nose, Lost Teeth, Lawyer Says
Thomas Demetrio, an attorney for David Dao, speaks at a news conference Thursday in Chicago. Dao was dragged from a United Express flight Sunday after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight from Chicago to Louisville, Ky., to make room for four crew members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|3 min
|Regional Fodder
|41
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Sharonrimpa
|9,281
|United Airlines
|9 hr
|TAAM
|18
|Auction estate sale Arapaho Dr Iroquois park area
|11 hr
|Estate sales
|6
|are UFOs real
|18 hr
|Forward Observer
|5
|Megan Dephillips
|20 hr
|Kanye
|2
|Sick
|21 hr
|Ronald
|51
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC