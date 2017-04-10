United passenger dragged off plane has a strong legal case, experts say
Dr. David Dao, who was dragged off a plane in Chicago last Sunday, hasn't said whether he'll file a lawsuit. But his lawyers filed an emergency petition on Wednesday asking that all potential evidence from the episode be preserved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|5 hr
|Regional Fodder
|30
|are UFOs real
|6 hr
|Forward Observer
|5
|Megan Dephillips
|8 hr
|Kanye
|2
|Sick
|9 hr
|Ronald
|51
|United Airlines
|11 hr
|Forward Observer
|16
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|13 hr
|Sharonrimpa
|9,278
|Petition Spectrum Cable to drop CNN
|16 hr
|Right Wing
|8
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC