United flight incident would be a unacceptablea in Canada, government minister warns

Canada's transportation minister told airline heads that incidents like the recent forcible removal of a paid passenger off a United flight would be "unacceptable" in his country. "I am sure that you were as disturbed as I was, and as all Canadians were, over the horrific incident," Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a letter Thursday to the heads of airlines that operate in his country.

