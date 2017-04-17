United flight incident would be a una...

United flight incident would be a unacceptablea in Canada, government minister warns

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KXRO radio

Canada's transportation minister told airline heads that incidents like the recent forcible removal of a paid passenger off a United flight would be "unacceptable" in his country. "I am sure that you were as disturbed as I was, and as all Canadians were, over the horrific incident," Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a letter Thursday to the heads of airlines that operate in his country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... 35 min Charlie Bob 61
Trey Moss 3 hr Jamie Dundee 2
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? (Oct '16) 4 hr Als 104
Feed Me On the Couch 4 hr Politically Incor... 8
Drugs in the city 7 hr I WANT TO SAY 19
Grade lane hit and run (Travis Christy)This is ... (Nov '12) 7 hr Lisa family 167
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 14 hr Sharonrimpa 9,287
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,652 • Total comments across all topics: 280,369,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC