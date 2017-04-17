United flight incident would be a unacceptablea in Canada, government minister warns
Canada's transportation minister told airline heads that incidents like the recent forcible removal of a paid passenger off a United flight would be "unacceptable" in his country. "I am sure that you were as disturbed as I was, and as all Canadians were, over the horrific incident," Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a letter Thursday to the heads of airlines that operate in his country.
