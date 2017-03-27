Trump can be sued for inciting violen...

Trump can be sued for inciting violence at campaign rally, judge says

President Donald Trump may have incited violence at a campaign rally and can be sued for it, a federal judge has ruled. According to the Associated Press , a lawsuit says three protesters were roughed up by Trump supporters at a March 1, 2016, event in Louisville, Kentucky.

