Trump can be sued for inciting violence at campaign rally, judge says
President Donald Trump may have incited violence at a campaign rally and can be sued for it, a federal judge has ruled. According to the Associated Press , a lawsuit says three protesters were roughed up by Trump supporters at a March 1, 2016, event in Louisville, Kentucky.
