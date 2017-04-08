Traffic delays expected on bridge linking Indiana, Kentucky
Inspection work to prepare an Ohio River bridge for a repainting project could cause traffic disruptions starting this week on the span that links New Albany, Indiana, with Louisville, Kentucky. A consulting firm will begin inspecting the Sherman Minton Bridge as early as Monday to determine what maintenance work is needed before it's painted in a couple years.
