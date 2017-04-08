Traffic delays expected on bridge lin...

Traffic delays expected on bridge linking Indiana, Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

Inspection work to prepare an Ohio River bridge for a repainting project could cause traffic disruptions starting this week on the span that links New Albany, Indiana, with Louisville, Kentucky. A consulting firm will begin inspecting the Sherman Minton Bridge as early as Monday to determine what maintenance work is needed before it's painted in a couple years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 2 hr texas pete 9,277
Police/911 dispatchers and personal cell phone use 4 hr Questions 5
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 6 hr fritz the cat 2,574
Who're of Louisville Tera Alsman 8 hr Real Truth 6
joan harry 9 hr Jllynix 13
trump fd up BIG Fri Politically Incor... 2
Petition Spectrum Cable to drop CNN Fri Politically Incor... 7
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,282 • Total comments across all topics: 280,154,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC