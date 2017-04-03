Toyota announces $1.33 billion investment in Kentucky plant
In this Feb. 25, 2010, file photo, production team member Darryl Ashley installs an inner dash silencer in a Camry on the assembly line at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Georgetown, Ky. Toyota said Monday, April 10, 2017, it is investing $1.3 billion to retool its sprawling Georgetown factory, where the company's flagship Camry sedans are built.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are we in danger
|36 min
|stop the madness ta
|4
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|54 min
|Fritz the cat
|2,577
|United Airlines
|1 hr
|WOW
|2
|Single mom in need, looking for work
|1 hr
|Vulnerablebrena
|3
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,281
|Topless Time - Hooray
|Sun
|Dude
|1
|Where can I find Bi Lesbian and Gay people? (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Wencheswarlock
|68
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC