Toyota announces $1.33 billion investment in Kentucky plant

In this Feb. 25, 2010, file photo, production team member Darryl Ashley installs an inner dash silencer in a Camry on the assembly line at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Georgetown, Ky. Toyota said Monday, April 10, 2017, it is investing $1.3 billion to retool its sprawling Georgetown factory, where the company's flagship Camry sedans are built.

