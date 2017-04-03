Tornado Warning issued for Hardin, Ne...

Tornado Warning issued for Hardin, Nelson and Bullitt counties

LOUISVILLE, KY A Tornado Warning has been issued for northwestern Nelson County, east central Hardin County and south central Bullitt County until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

