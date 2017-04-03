Tornado Warning issued for Hardin, Nelson and Bullitt counties
LOUISVILLE, KY A Tornado Warning has been issued for northwestern Nelson County, east central Hardin County and south central Bullitt County until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|23 min
|Phoenix97
|2,565
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,264
|Police/911 dispatchers and personal cell phone use
|4 hr
|Powerfulstuff
|3
|Pelvic Pain Regional Specialty Center (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Politically Incor...
|7
|Drugs in the city
|19 hr
|Get It Straight
|18
|Who're of Louisville Tera Alsman
|20 hr
|Discussed
|2
|joan harry
|22 hr
|go get them
|10
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC