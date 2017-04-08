There are on the The Auto Channel story from 17 hrs ago, titled Topless Time - Hooray. In it, The Auto Channel reports that:

Auto Central Louisville, KY April 8, 2017; Finally finally the sun is shining the temperature perfect for a top-down drive it's top down time top down time. As I drive around town with the red-buds budding, the cherry trees blooming, the tulips tuliping and the grass riz , the brightest thing I see are drivers of convertibles who are finally able to take advantage of this top-down weather.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Auto Channel.