Tip leads to arrest of alleged Kentucky, Indiana serial robbery Read Story WHAS11 Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Police say a man believed to be connected to a string of robberies across Kentucky and Indiana is now in custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|40 min
|Louisville Panther
|2,556
|Sex store on W Jefferson St. (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fred Garvin
|49
|Petition Spectrum Cable to drop CNN
|2 hr
|Anon
|2
|Drugs in the city
|3 hr
|Anon
|15
|Dice hwy Prostitues
|11 hr
|Looking for hot m...
|2
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|CCS
|116
|Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15)
|20 hr
|Copsarecrooks
|63
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC