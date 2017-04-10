The United fiasco: What we know now
A passenger was dragged, bloodied and screaming, up the aisle and off a plane by authorities at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Sunday when he refused to give up his seat on a United flight to Louisville, Kentucky. The airline needed to free up seats to transport commuting crew members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|50 min
|Delta Dawn
|20
|Who're of Louisville Tera Alsman
|1 hr
|Shame
|8
|impeach trump and jail him
|1 hr
|Charlie Bob
|9
|United Airlines
|3 hr
|Forward Observer
|14
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Sharonrimpa
|9,273
|girly sissy men with long hair (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Sissyboys
|156
|Auction estate sale Arapaho Dr Iroquois park area
|11 hr
|Estate sale
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC