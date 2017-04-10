The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragged off plane
The latest on an incident in which a passenger was dragged from a United Airlines plane at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport : The CEO of United Airlines' parent company says the airline is conducting its own investigation after police dragged a passenger from an overbooked United plane after he refused to give up his seat. United Continental Holdings Inc. CEO Oscar Munoz said in a statement Monday that the incident late Sunday, which was caught on video, is "upsetting to all of us here at United."
