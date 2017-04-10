The Latest: United CEO says upset by ...

The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragged off plane

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The latest on an incident in which a passenger was dragged from a United Airlines plane at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport : The CEO of United Airlines' parent company says the airline is conducting its own investigation after police dragged a passenger from an overbooked United plane after he refused to give up his seat. United Continental Holdings Inc. CEO Oscar Munoz said in a statement Monday that the incident late Sunday, which was caught on video, is "upsetting to all of us here at United."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 3 hr Flying Monkey 1 9,282
impeach trump and jail him 8 hr palletonthefloe 5
Sick 8 hr Forward Observer 47
are we in danger 9 hr Politically Incor... 8
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? (Oct '16) 9 hr --S-e-r-i-o-u-s-l... 103
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 9 hr DB Alumni 88 2,582
Single mom in need, looking for work 9 hr Melanie 5
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,435 • Total comments across all topics: 280,207,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC