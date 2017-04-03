TARC expanding service for Thunder Over Louisville
With an estimated 10,000 passengers expected to take TARC into downtown for Thunder Over Louisville festivities later this month, the agency is increasing service and designating five post-event boarding areas. Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and know their route number and stop locations.
