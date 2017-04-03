Syrian community in Louisville reacts...

Syrian community in Louisville reacts to missile strike

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

In Louisville, 6,000 miles from their native country, the Syrian community is reacting to a missile strike ordered by President Trump late Thursday. Community leaders said it is about time the United States act against the leadership that is creating violence and killing their friends and family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who're of Louisville Tera Alsman 1 hr Randy 5
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 4 hr Jllynix 9,273
trump fd up BIG 15 hr Politically Incor... 2
Petition Spectrum Cable to drop CNN 16 hr Politically Incor... 7
joan harry 16 hr Queen s friends 12
Where are the jobs for felons (Mar '13) 18 hr LEX Retired 76
LMPD Explorer Program Kenneth Betts 18 hr LEX Retired 5
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,143,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC