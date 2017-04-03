Suspect pleads not guilty in murder of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old girl from Louisville was bitten by a shark while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico in Destin, Florida around 3:39 p.m. Sunday. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old girl from Louisville was bitten by a shark while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico in Destin, Florida around 3:39 p.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|CCS
|115
|Drugs in the city
|2 hr
|Zom
|13
|Sex store on W Jefferson St. (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fred Garvin
|47
|Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15)
|5 hr
|Copsarecrooks
|63
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,551
|Laughable Justice, A Little Slow After Mr Orang...
|6 hr
|Slow Riot Justice
|1
|Auction estate sale Arapaho Dr Iroquois park area
|11 hr
|Home estate sale
|3
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC