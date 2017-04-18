Suspect in multiple armed business ro...

Suspect in multiple armed business robberies arrested

Corey Louis Commodore, 40, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a total of seven counts of robbery 1st degree. His bond was set at $250,000 cash.

