Suspect in multiple armed business robberies arrested
Corey Louis Commodore, 40, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a total of seven counts of robbery 1st degree. His bond was set at $250,000 cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best club to dance at?
|28 min
|Steve
|12
|Topless Time - Hooray
|50 min
|Steve
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|8 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,600
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Frankies Daughert
|120
|heroin (Jul '13)
|16 hr
|Powers
|19
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|16 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,291
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|18 hr
|Andrew
|72
