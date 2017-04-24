Suspect charged with attempted murder...

Suspect charged with attempted murder; victim stabbed multiple time during robbery

15 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

According to an arrest report, Antonio D. Chandler, 29, of Louisville, chased the victim to an alley behind 38th and Market Streets on April 8. Police said Chandler stabbed the victim numerous times in the face, neck and back, causing serious injuries. Chandler also is charged with first-degree robbery.

