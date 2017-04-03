Students walk for suicide awareness
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will take a national cut which will go to help pay for large-scale needs like websites and educational pieces and event. The rest of the money raised will go to local chapters to help fund prevention in Kentucky and in the Louisville area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Louisville Cardinal.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Andrew
|2,575
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,281
|Single mom in need, looking for work
|16 hr
|Melanie
|2
|Topless Time - Hooray
|20 hr
|Dude
|1
|are we in danger
|21 hr
|Sparky
|2
|Where can I find Bi Lesbian and Gay people? (Mar '11)
|23 hr
|Wencheswarlock
|68
|Nasty perverted female nurses in the Louisville... (May '11)
|Sun
|Fuckoff
|21
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC