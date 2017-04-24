Short film focuses on outsiders, with high speed, competitive school bus racing as the backdrop
This week, a short film has been shooting in Southern Indiana. It has a likable lead character named Yosef.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A&G towing and recovery (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Jacq41
|15
|what is transexual
|5 hr
|Forward Observer
|17
|Nicole Richardson
|6 hr
|SoulMate
|1
|Manny E
|14 hr
|Old friend
|1
|Dominic Sitz
|15 hr
|Nick
|8
|whats is worst? crackhead or herion junkie? (May '15)
|20 hr
|Blah
|7
|brittany lea (Dec '14)
|22 hr
|crackerjack
|9
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC