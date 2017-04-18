Sanders, Perez "Come Together and Fight Back" in Louisville
Senator Bernie Sanders had lines stretching down South 4th Street and the crowd on their feet inside the Louisville Palace Theater on Tuesday night. "Part of our struggles in November came from sort of a lack of party unity; you had sort of the left wing Sanders group, which I'm a part of, and then the more traditional Democrats," Alex Stambaugh said.
