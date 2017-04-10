Robbie Valentine to host annual basketball camp at Yum! Center
University of Louisville 1986 Championship basketball team member Robbie Valentine will once again host his basketball camp at the KFC Yum! Center. Instructors this year include not only Robbie Valentine but also Chris West and Milt Wagner from the University of Louisville 1986 Championship team, Joe Estes of Loyola University, Corey Clark from the University of Kentucky, Brooke Valentine and Brittany Weaver from Bellarmine University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|John Maerz
|119
|Drugs in the city
|2 hr
|OD and die
|16
|Petition Spectrum Cable to drop CNN
|3 hr
|U on the dole
|3
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|8 hr
|Jllynix
|9,247
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|10 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,557
|Sex store on W Jefferson St. (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Fred Garvin
|49
|Dice hwy Prostitues
|Mon
|Looking for hot m...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC