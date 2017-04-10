Robbie Valentine to host annual baske...

Robbie Valentine to host annual basketball camp at Yum! Center

University of Louisville 1986 Championship basketball team member Robbie Valentine will once again host his basketball camp at the KFC Yum! Center. Instructors this year include not only Robbie Valentine but also Chris West and Milt Wagner from the University of Louisville 1986 Championship team, Joe Estes of Loyola University, Corey Clark from the University of Kentucky, Brooke Valentine and Brittany Weaver from Bellarmine University.

