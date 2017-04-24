Rand Paul talks replacing Obamacare during Louisville meeting
Paul met with employees of Sterling G. Thompson Insurance to talk about market-based, patient-centered policies. Paul said wants to see people get into the group market, regardless of what their employers offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats is worst? crackhead or herion junkie? (May '15)
|33 min
|Blah
|7
|brittany lea (Dec '14)
|2 hr
|crackerjack
|9
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,302
|wanting to swallow some DL black dick (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Firsty
|22
|Where are the jobs for felons (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|tclangat
|78
|Kendrick jackson
|9 hr
|Hmm
|1
|Jeff Dehut
|10 hr
|Kobo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC