Rand Paul talks replacing Obamacare d...

Rand Paul talks replacing Obamacare during Louisville meeting

13 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Paul met with employees of Sterling G. Thompson Insurance to talk about market-based, patient-centered policies. Paul said wants to see people get into the group market, regardless of what their employers offer.

