Rain or shine, it's all systems go for Thunder Over Louisville
The clock is ticking and the Command Center is buzzing. Despite a rainy forecast, crews are working to make sure everything goes off Saturday without a hitch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|39 min
|Forward Observer
|77
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Sharonrinpa
|9,296
|Topless Time - Hooray
|1 hr
|Sharonrinpa
|7
|best club to dance at?
|1 hr
|Sharonrinpa
|13
|Calling all Christians in KY
|2 hr
|Sharonrinpa
|21
|Bluegrass Preps.com
|2 hr
|Beaver cleaver
|1
|Sexual Harassment O'Reilly
|7 hr
|Wondering
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC