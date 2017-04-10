Prosecutors appeal Louisville judge's...

Prosecutors appeal Louisville judge's ruling tossing conviction of man given beer by investigators

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Video shows a suspected killer quietly waiting for his target outside a west Louisville convenience store, and the last moments of that victim's life were caught on camera. Video shows a suspected killer quietly waiting for his target outside a west Louisville convenience store, and the last moments of that victim's life were caught on camera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... 27 min Regional Fodder 32
United Airlines 1 hr TAAM 18
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 1 hr texas pete 9,280
Auction estate sale Arapaho Dr Iroquois park area 3 hr Estate sales 6
are UFOs real 11 hr Forward Observer 5
Megan Dephillips 13 hr Kanye 2
Sick 13 hr Ronald 51
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,284,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC