Pro-choice advocates rallying to supp...

Pro-choice advocates rallying to support last abortion clinic in Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Several groups are coming together to fight for the Louisville clinic on Sunday. The EMW Women's Surgical Center on West Market Street is the last remaining abortion clinic in the Commonwealth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15) 3 hr The Real 62
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 5 hr Scotty Steiner 2,550
Where are the jobs for felons (Mar '13) 7 hr Felon 75
Drugs in the city 12 hr hmmm 11
News Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciti... 13 hr Hank 3
Auction estate sale Arapaho Dr Iroquois park area 16 hr Estate sale 2
This is also the first league match between 20 hr ashklhssk 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,009,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC