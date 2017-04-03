Police: Woman charged with DUI after hitting, seriously injuring 6-year-old boy on bike
The child was hit near the intersection of Hancock Street and Burnett Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. LOUISVILLE, KY A 56-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs after hitting and seriously injuring a boy on his bicycle Tuesday night, police said.
