Police arrest murder suspect after woman gunned down in south Louisville
Police have arrested a suspect after a woman was found murdered in a shed outside a home in south Louisville early Friday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Dale Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|2 min
|Regional Fodder
|41
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Sharonrimpa
|9,281
|United Airlines
|9 hr
|TAAM
|18
|Auction estate sale Arapaho Dr Iroquois park area
|11 hr
|Estate sales
|6
|are UFOs real
|18 hr
|Forward Observer
|5
|Megan Dephillips
|20 hr
|Kanye
|2
|Sick
|21 hr
|Ronald
|51
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC