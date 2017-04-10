Police arrest murder suspect after wo...

Police arrest murder suspect after woman gunned down in south Louisville

3 hrs ago

Police have arrested a suspect after a woman was found murdered in a shed outside a home in south Louisville early Friday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Dale Road.

