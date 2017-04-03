Plan proposed to change traffic flow ...

Plan proposed to change traffic flow on Lexington Road

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Safety improvements are in the works for a busy road in Louisville, and now the city is looking for feedback from residents. Lexington Road in Irish Hills between Grinstead and Payne would be reduced from four lanes to two lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr Andrew 2,575
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,281
Single mom in need, looking for work 16 hr Melanie 2
News Topless Time - Hooray 20 hr Dude 1
are we in danger 21 hr Sparky 2
Where can I find Bi Lesbian and Gay people? (Mar '11) 23 hr Wencheswarlock 68
Nasty perverted female nurses in the Louisville... (May '11) Sun Fuckoff 21
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Jefferson County was issued at April 10 at 8:48AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,880 • Total comments across all topics: 280,190,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC