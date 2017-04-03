Plan proposed to change traffic flow on Lexington Road
Safety improvements are in the works for a busy road in Louisville, and now the city is looking for feedback from residents. Lexington Road in Irish Hills between Grinstead and Payne would be reduced from four lanes to two lanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Andrew
|2,575
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,281
|Single mom in need, looking for work
|16 hr
|Melanie
|2
|Topless Time - Hooray
|20 hr
|Dude
|1
|are we in danger
|21 hr
|Sparky
|2
|Where can I find Bi Lesbian and Gay people? (Mar '11)
|23 hr
|Wencheswarlock
|68
|Nasty perverted female nurses in the Louisville... (May '11)
|Sun
|Fuckoff
|21
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC