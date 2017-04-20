Panel engages students, staff after "...

Panel engages students, staff after "13th" screening

Dozens of U of L students, faculty and staff gathered in the Rauch Planetarium for a screening of "13th," the Academy Award-nominated documentary, March 30. Three U of L Ph.D. candidates held a panel after the screening, offering their insights on the film's message. "Having a symposium like this, not in one night but hopefully over time, will begin the process of asking questions and saying 'something's not right about this,'" panelist Matt Fischer said.

