Panel engages students, staff after "13th" screening

Dozens of U of L students, faculty and staff gathered in the Rauch Planetarium for a screening of "13th," the Academy Award-nominated documentary, March 30. Three U of L Ph.D. candidates held a panel after the screening, offering their insights on the film's message. "Having a symposium like this, not in one night but hopefully over time, will begin the process of asking questions and saying 'something's not right about this,'" panelist Matt Fischer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Louisville Cardinal.