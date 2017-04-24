P.J. Mbanasor, former 4-star recruit ...

P.J. Mbanasor, former 4-star recruit and Oklahoma Sooner, will transfer to Louisville.

The secondary for the Cardinals will get a boost after P.J. Mbanasor announced that he will leave the Sooners and head to Louisville to play out his collegiate career. Mbanasor was a commit in the 2015 class for the Sooners.

