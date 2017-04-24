Officer in United flight scandal says...

Officer in United flight scandal says passenger injured himself

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The aviation officer who took Dr. David Dao off of a United Airlines flight said he was verbally and physically abusive. CHICAGO - The physician who was dragged off a United Airlines flight in Chicago this month was verbally and physically abusive, and flailing his arms before he lost his balance and struck his mouth on an armrest, according to the aviation officer who pulled the man out of his seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calling all Christians in KY 52 min TRUMP DEMOCRAT 24
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 1 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,288
News Topless Time - Hooray 5 hr Anon 15
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) 7 hr watching 16
are UFOs real 12 hr ardith 7
Sick 12 hr Denialism 52
Sexual Harassment O'Reilly 14 hr Sandy06 9
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC