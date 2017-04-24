Officer in United flight scandal says passenger injured himself
The aviation officer who took Dr. David Dao off of a United Airlines flight said he was verbally and physically abusive. CHICAGO - The physician who was dragged off a United Airlines flight in Chicago this month was verbally and physically abusive, and flailing his arms before he lost his balance and struck his mouth on an armrest, according to the aviation officer who pulled the man out of his seat.
