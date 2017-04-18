Nonprofit grades hospitals on patient safety; Ky. improves slightly...

A nonprofit group that rates hospitals has released its latest patient-safety grades, giving most Kentucky hospitals a B or C. The scores are similar to grades released in October, but the overall score for Kentucky hospitals rose from 35th to 32nd among the states. The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., evaluated 2,639 hospitals nationwide, including 51 in Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bbech tree news.