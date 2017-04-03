No. 2 Louisville baseball takes series from No. 17 Wake Forest
The second-ranked Louisville baseball team bounced back from a Friday defeat to take down No. 17 Wake Forest on Saturday and Sunday to win its 31st consecutive regular season home series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Andrew
|2,575
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,281
|Single mom in need, looking for work
|16 hr
|Melanie
|2
|Topless Time - Hooray
|20 hr
|Dude
|1
|are we in danger
|21 hr
|Sparky
|2
|Where can I find Bi Lesbian and Gay people? (Mar '11)
|23 hr
|Wencheswarlock
|68
|Nasty perverted female nurses in the Louisville... (May '11)
|Sun
|Fuckoff
|21
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC