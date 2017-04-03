News 41 mins ago 12:45 p.m.Agreement means Kentucky abortion clinic won't close for now

News 41 mins ago 12:45 p.m.Agreement ...

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has dropped its efforts to shut down Kentucky's last abortion clinic pending the outcome of a federal lawsuit aimed at preventing its closure. An agreement between lawyers for the Republican governor and the Louisville clinic, EMW Women's Surgical Center, has been submitted to U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers, who has not yet signed off on it.

