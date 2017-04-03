News 41 mins ago 12:45 p.m.Agreement means Kentucky abortion clinic won't close for now
Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has dropped its efforts to shut down Kentucky's last abortion clinic pending the outcome of a federal lawsuit aimed at preventing its closure. An agreement between lawyers for the Republican governor and the Louisville clinic, EMW Women's Surgical Center, has been submitted to U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers, who has not yet signed off on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|20 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,275
|joan harry
|43 min
|Jllynix
|13
|Who're of Louisville Tera Alsman
|3 hr
|Randy
|5
|trump fd up BIG
|16 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2
|Petition Spectrum Cable to drop CNN
|17 hr
|Politically Incor...
|7
|Where are the jobs for felons (Mar '13)
|19 hr
|LEX Retired
|76
|LMPD Explorer Program Kenneth Betts
|19 hr
|LEX Retired
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC