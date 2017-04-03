Museum curator makes history accessible
The largest project Sydney Johnson has worked on - "Here at Home: Missouri in the Great War" - opened Thursday inside the state Capitol. Arriving in Missouri in July as the Missouri State Museum's curator of exhibits, Johnson said it was a "whirlwind educational experience" to learn about her new state's history while also learning about the specific time frame and producing the large-scale, three-year exhibit.
