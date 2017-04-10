More victims ID'd after deadly night in Louisville Read Story Robert Bradfield
Dalivia Carron was planning to spend Easter Sunday with her family and her newborn son, but sadly she became one of Louisville's latest homicide victims. Carron's family says the 20 year-old was with a male friend at an apartment complex on Kingston Avenue where both were shot and killed early Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calling all Christians in KY
|1 hr
|Amy
|8
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|lake bay boy
|2,586
|United Airlines
|4 hr
|TAAM
|25
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|4 hr
|Unimpressed
|56
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Sharonrimpa
|9,283
|Ashlyn Barker
|8 hr
|Jeff
|2
|Petition Spectrum Cable to drop CNN
|12 hr
|Wet one
|9
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC