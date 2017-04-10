More victims ID'd after deadly night in Louisville Read Story Robert Bradfield

More victims ID'd after deadly night ...

More victims ID'd after deadly night in Louisville

14 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Dalivia Carron was planning to spend Easter Sunday with her family and her newborn son, but sadly she became one of Louisville's latest homicide victims. Carron's family says the 20 year-old was with a male friend at an apartment complex on Kingston Avenue where both were shot and killed early Friday morning.

Louisville, KY

