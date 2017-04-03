MI man sentenced for forcing women to...

MI man sentenced for forcing women to prostitute in Louisville

10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Michigan man is going to federal prison for forcing a woman into prostitution and keeping all of her money. David Q. Givhan, 35, who goes by the name Premier, was sentenced to nearly 20 years on one count of sex trafficking and three counts of interstate transportation for prostitution.

