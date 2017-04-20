Mayor breaks down new Louisville Metro budget
Mayor Greg Fischer said he was proud to announce that there was $23 million in new revenue. The majority of that new revenue, 83 percent to be exact, will be dedicated to the Louisville Metro Police Department and Public Safety, totaling $19 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brittany lea (Dec '14)
|1 hr
|Shiiii
|8
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,607
|what is transexual
|2 hr
|Aunt T Histimine
|9
|Bussman
|4 hr
|Optimus9
|1
|Glenna Myles
|7 hr
|Tom
|1
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|sharonrimmpa
|9,300
|Single mom in need, looking for work
|15 hr
|Application
|9
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC