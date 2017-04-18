Mariya Moore will transfer from Louis...

Mariya Moore will transfer from Louisville

Read more: Card Chronicle

A day after getting some good news on the recruiting trail, there comes a disheartening announcement that junior forward Mariya Moore will transfer from the program. Moore has decided to play somewhere closer to the West Coast, according to the Courier-Journal .

