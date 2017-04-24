Man shot to death on W. Broadway iden...

Man shot to death on W. Broadway identified

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A man shot and killed while sitting on the front porch of home in the Shawnee neighborhood has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Ashton Michael Tomas, 25, of Louisville, was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashlyn Barker 1 hr Kobe 3
Calling all Christians in KY 2 hr LEX Retired 59
Single mom in need, looking for work 3 hr Jman 8
brittany lea (Dec '14) 3 hr Shiiii 6
heroin (Jul '13) 5 hr OD and die 21
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) 5 hr Kylady56 17
wtf 5 hr Politically Incor... 7
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,920 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC