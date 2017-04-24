Man shot to death on W. Broadway identified
A man shot and killed while sitting on the front porch of home in the Shawnee neighborhood has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Ashton Michael Tomas, 25, of Louisville, was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of West Broadway.
