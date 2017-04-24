Man returns from deployment, surprise...

Man returns from deployment, surprises brother at Louisville school Read Story WHAS11.com Staff

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE A beautiful moment, between two Kentucky brothers, was caught on camera on April 27 at Jefferson County Public Schools' Crosby Middle School. Birt walked into his brother's class and you can tell his brother is a little shocked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 24 min Sharlene45 9,295
Single mom in need, looking for work 6 hr Application 9
Ashlyn Barker 10 hr Kobe 3
Calling all Christians in KY 11 hr LEX Retired 59
brittany lea (Dec '14) 12 hr Shiiii 6
heroin (Jul '13) 14 hr OD and die 21
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) 14 hr Kylady56 17
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,579 • Total comments across all topics: 280,619,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC