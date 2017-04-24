Man returns from deployment, surprises brother at Louisville school Read Story WHAS11.com Staff
LOUISVILLE A beautiful moment, between two Kentucky brothers, was caught on camera on April 27 at Jefferson County Public Schools' Crosby Middle School. Birt walked into his brother's class and you can tell his brother is a little shocked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|24 min
|Sharlene45
|9,295
|Single mom in need, looking for work
|6 hr
|Application
|9
|Ashlyn Barker
|10 hr
|Kobe
|3
|Calling all Christians in KY
|11 hr
|LEX Retired
|59
|brittany lea (Dec '14)
|12 hr
|Shiiii
|6
|heroin (Jul '13)
|14 hr
|OD and die
|21
|UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12)
|14 hr
|Kylady56
|17
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC