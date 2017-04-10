Man removed from jet is Kentucky doctor with criminal record
The man dragged from a full United Express flight by airport police in Chicago is a Kentucky physician who was convicted more than a decade ago of felony charges involving his prescribing of drugs. But while the passenger's unflattering history quickly became the focus of attention, there's no indication that his past influenced how he was treated or that the airline or police were aware of his background.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grade lane hit and run (Travis Christy)This is ... (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|Saint
|166
|United Airlines
|5 hr
|Try it
|11
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|Sandy06
|9,271
|sweden calls for ban on cars not refugees
|7 hr
|Politically Incor...
|1
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|7 hr
|Politically Incor...
|3
|impeach trump and jail him
|7 hr
|Politically Incor...
|8
|Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07)
|8 hr
|Ms nu yawk
|340
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC